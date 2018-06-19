Summer feeding program relocates

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The summer feeding program for kids that began on Monday, May 28, at Mt. Nebo A.M.E. Church has relocated their distribution location to Sumpter James Park, on Martin Luther King Blvd., in Madison. The move was made to provide greater accessibility to the food. Also, anyone interested in donating non-perishable food items for this summer-long event can do so at the following locations: Madison First Baptist Church, Fellowship Baptist Church, Southern Grace Gifts, Norris Cafe and Madison Community Bank.

Kids 18 years and younger will continue to receive bags of food every Monday morning, beginning at 10 a.m. The program will continue through Monday, Aug. 6. For more information about the feeding program, contact Denise Dyal, at (850) 869-0390.