Summer feeding program for kids begins this week

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

There are many children in our community that benefit from the meals they receive at school. With the onset of summer, those needs will not be met. Thanks to New Home Baptist Church and some helpful volunteers, kids needing a good meal have somewhere to go. Beginning Monday, May 28, at 10 a.m. and continuing every Monday through Aug. 6, kids 18 years and younger can go to Mt. Nebo A.M.E. Church to receive a week's worth of non-perishable food items. Children who are not in need of food are asked not to take advantage of this opportunity so that those needing help can get it.

Denise Dyal is coordinating this event and she is excited about helping others. "If you or someone you know needs a little help this summer, let us serve you," said Dyal. "We just want to be the hands and feet of Jesus."

Mt. Nebo A.M.E. Church is located at 1420 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., in Madison. For more information about the feeding program, contact Denise Dyal, at (850) 869-0390.