Summer feeding donations needed

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The summer feeding program that began at the end of May, is doing well and blessing many children who might otherwise be hungry during the summer months. Currently, crackers of various kinds have been donated in abundance, but additional supplies of canned foods such as Ravioli, Spaghetti-os and boxed drinks are still needed. All items can be dropped off at Norris Cafe or Madison County Community Bank.

For more information about how you can help, contact Denise Dyal at (850) 869-0390.