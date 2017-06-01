Summer brings fresh fruits and vegetables

Diann Douglas: Guest Columnist

June is Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Month, the beginning of a season for an abundance of summer produce, so plan to increase fresh fruits and vegetables in your meals. Whether you find them in the grocery stores, at roadside stands or u-picks, fruits and vegetables not only add color to your meals, they are also low in calories and high in nutrients.

At a time when we keep hearing about reducing food consumption to maintain a healthy weight, the good news is -- you need to add more fruits and vegetables to your plates. The USDA Dietary Guidelines emphasize more of these two food groups because of the role they play in reducing the risk of developing chronic disease; including heart disease, certain types of cancer and type II diabetes. Research shows however, most Americans do not get enough in their diet. Adults need to get five cups of fruit and vegetables each day and active teens need more.

Increasing your intake of fruits and vegetables is easier than you think. Small changes over time will get you to the intake level you need to be. Start by adding 100 percent juice to you breakfast, then replace empty calorie snacks during the day with fruits or vegetables.

When the weather is hot, cooked foods are not always appetizing, so summer is a great time to include a salad with your meals. They are quick to make, require little preparation and are an easy way to get more vegetables into your meals. Start with a leafy, green base – there is so much available now besides the traditional iceburg -- try boston, romaine or spinach. Cut up a variety of colorful vegetables; try summer squash, beets or turnips in addition to your regular salad ingredients. For a change, add fruit to a salad; blueberries, strawberries, and apples, then top with a sprinkle of blue cheese and chopped nuts to add an interesting flavor. Other summer favorites include three bean salad, or cole slaw made with a vinegar base. Potato salad is also popular; add celery, onions and use a low-fat mayonnaise for a healthier version.

When grilling a main entrée, slice up summer vegetables and add to the grill. Summer squash and eggplant can be sliced lengthwise and placed directly on the grill. A grilling basket can also be used or wrap sliced vegetables in aluminum foil, then place on top of the grill. With this method, vegetables will be cooked without the grill marks. Grilling vegetables outdoors is a great way to keep from turning on the stove and heating up the kitchen.

Summer also brings us refreshing fruit like watermelons, melons and berries. Cut up a variety and serve on a platter as appetizer at your next cookout. It not only provides a refreshing snack, but it is very low calorie when you compare it to cheese and cracker or chip and dip.

Take a look at your eating habits and begin replacing them with healthier choices. When dining out, replace those fries with a salad, vegetables or fruit. Many restaurants now have alternative choices to fries. It is a matter of making the decision to ask for the substitute.

If traveling by car, pack your own sandwiches and fresh fruit in a cooler. Not only are you able to control what you eat, but you also save time and money. Keep individual single servings of fruit and vegetables at work for a quick snack instead of candy.

Small changes over time add up and before you know it, you will have the recommended five cups of fruits and vegetables every day. For more information on healthy eating habits, nutrition and food safety, contact the Madison County Extension Service.

