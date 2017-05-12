Sue E. Foland, age 71, of Pinetta, peacefully entered the gates of heaven on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at Madison County Memorial Hospital. Sue was born on April 7, 1946 in Dover, NH to George “Brad” Cochrane and Margaret “Peggy” Brennan-Cochrane. Sue was the oldest sibling of six. She moved to Florida as a small child and lived the majority of her life there.

In 1984, Sue moved to Madison County, where she raised her four children. She was the loving mother of Bradley Thomas Smith, age 49, of Daytona Beach, Michael Estabrook (Tina), age 40, of Delray Beach, Fl., Peggy Estabrook-Hasty (Jeff), age 36, of Madison, and Crystal Estabrook, 32, of Valdosta, Ga. She was the widow of the late Kenneth Foland, of Pinetta. Sue was the oldest sibling and sister to Thomas Cochrane (Sandy) of Port Orange, Fl., Shirley Schnibben (Randy) of New Smyrna Beach, Fl., Sally Jenne (Buss) of Wesley Chapel, Fl., Sherry Brick (Merrill) of Port Orange, Fl., and Brad Cochrane (Kathy) of Port Orange, Fl. Sue’s lifelong best friends were Russ and Hattie Stumpf, of Ormond Beach, Fl., who shared many years of joyful memories.

Sue was a devoted grandmother to her eight grandchildren: Jerry Hasty, Travis Hasty, Brittany Hasty, Kyla Webb, Jessica Hasty, Stephanie Hasty, Justin Blake Hasty, and Gabriella Estabrook. She enjoyed spending time with them and watching them grow up. Hobbies which Sue enjoyed were planting flowers and plants, doing crafts, and spending time with her cats, Callie and Angie. Prior to her illness, Sue enjoyed traveling with her family, enjoying a sunny day at Wild Adventures with her grandchildren, and visiting with her neighbors and friends. Sue spent many of her last days at Madison County Memorial Hospital, where she was genuinely cared for by the dedicated medical staff.

Sue will be greatly missed by her siblings, children, grandchildren, and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Madison. A gathering with lunch will be served following the service. All family and friends of the family are invited to attend to celebrate Sue’s life.