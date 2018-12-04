Submit your letters to Santa

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

We are pleased to announce that it is time to submit letters to Santa Claus again! Greene Publishing, Inc. is accepting letters to Santa until Wednesday, Dec. 12, for them to be printed in the Friday, Dec. 21 Christmas edition of The Madison Enterprise-Recorder. Please keep the following tips in mind:

Wednesday, Dec. 12 is a hard deadline. Only submissions received on or before the 12th can be guaranteed to be printed. Sleighs take a long time to load, so the earlier the better.

Santa's eyesight isn't the best, which is why he wears glasses. Please write only in black pen, as neatly as possible.

Santa loves drawings in the margins of the letters – they make the letters oh so jolly! Please don't draw over your writing though, because that could make it hard for Santa to read.

Additional questions can be asked by calling the office of Greene Publishing, Inc. at (850) 973-4141. Merry Christmas!