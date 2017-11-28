Students visit Greene Publishing, Inc.

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, Nov. 17, a group of home-school students took time to visit Greene Publishing, Inc. During their visit, Levi Klein, an eight-year-old second grade student, spoke with a reporter about his recent trip to the Rocky Mountains, in Colorado.

Klein said his favorite part about visiting the Rocky Mountains was seeing all the deer and elk. According to Klein, the deer are much bigger in Colorado than the deer in Florida. Klein also collects Junior Ranger badges from the different places he visits.

While visiting Greene Publishing, Inc. the students learned about how a newspaper is put together, and took a tour of the newspaper building.