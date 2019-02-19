Students come together to serve others

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

With all of the tension and difficulty facing the schools in Madison County these days, it was nice to find this ray of light shining brightly on Saturday, Feb. 9. Members of James Madison Preparatory High School's (JMPHS) Student Government Association (SGA) teamed up with students and leaders from Merv Mattair's Boyz to Kings to help with repairs and painting on a local residence.

Boyz to Kings had students from Lee Elementary School (LES) and Madison County Central School (MCCS) who were ready to put their energy to good use on the project. SGA Advisor and history instructor Patrick White spent part of the busy morning working on framing in an air conditioning unit while others were doing indoor repairs or repainting the home's exterior. "It's always great to help others and to demonstrate some of the good that comes from our schools," said White.

SGA Member Emily Durst echoed some of these sentiments while doing some painting. "We were looking for a way to give back to the community when we were made aware of this opportunity," said Durst. "We also did a coat drive right before Winter."

Boyz to Kings makes service to the community a top priority and they offer their help to others as they become aware of various needs. "This is what we are all about," said Denise Mattair. If you have a need that the organization can help you with, contact them at (850) 673-1003.