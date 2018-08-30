Student assistance programs underway

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Efforts continue to be underway to secure food and clothing to assist kids in need at Madison County Central School (MCCS). The goal is to establish a clothes closet and a backpack program that allows children to carry food home for the weekend. The collections are headed up by Scarlett Lacey, who is the elementary guidance counselor at MCCS.

Students from three to 14 years of age could benefit from your gently-used clothing items. Some currently needed items are: shirts for boys and girls of all sizes, but please exclude sleeveless shirts since they are prohibited in the dress code; socks for all ages; new underwear for boys and girls, ages three through eight; and pants of all sizes for boys and girls, ages three to 14. Toiletry items needed include: deodorant, travel-size shampoo and body wash.

Food items needed for the weekend backpacks are: cans or plastic containers of prepared meat, pasta, fruit and veggies. It is important that all containers have a removable lid that does not require a can opener. Some suggested non-perishable, packaged food items that would be great include pop-tarts, chips and crackers. Donations can be dropped off at the front desk of MCCS. “The program is coming along very well. I'm looking forward to seeing how it progresses. We are hoping to see both the clothes closet and the backpack program become operational soon but there have been no food items donated yet,” said Lacey.

Lee Elementary School (LES) Principal Mandy Brown has been doing a similar program at LES, called, “Backpack Buddies.” Many kids take home easy-open packages of food every Friday afternoon. Donations for LES may be dropped off at the front desk in the office. “The program is wonderful. Last year, we helped 25 families on a weekly basis,” said Brown.