Structure fire results in total loss

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison Fire Rescue (MFR) responded to a structure fire that resulted in a complete loss of a home.

According to MFR Chief Bruce Jordan, on Saturday, Dec. 9, MFR received the call at 10:13 p.m. and arrived at 1162 SW State Road 14 at 10:17 p.m. to extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported but the total loss was estimated to be around $40,000 in damages. MFR was able to successfully exhaust the blaze with the help of the Lee Volunteer Fire Department, Greenville Volunteer Fire Department, and Cherry Lake Volunteer Fire Department. The cause of the fire is possibly due to an electrical short.

Madison EMS, Madison Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Duke Energy, and American Red Cross assisted at the scene.