Structure Fire: Family Loses Home

Chris Jones: Green Publishing, Inc.

A Madison family has lost their house and all of its contents due to a recent fire. On Saturday, Aug. 5, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Madison Fire Rescue (MFR) responded to a structure fire at 603 NE Rocky Springs Church Rd. Upon their arrival, the single-story, 1500 square foot house, was already engulfed in flames, with fire showing from three sides of the house. Volunteer firefighter units from Cherry Lake, Pinetta, and Hamburg soon joined MFR in battling the blaze. The home was located at the end of a long driveway, well off Rocky Springs Church Rd. Its location made it difficult for the responding units to provide adequate water supply to those units attacking the fire. Tri-County Electric Cooperative cut power to the home. The responding units' efforts were not enough to save the home, which resulted in a complete loss.

Local authorities contacted the State Fire Marshal's office to request help determining the origin and cause of the fire. A Fire Marshal arrived and conducted a lengthy investigation. The Marshal concluded that the fire started in a large bedroom in the house. The fire's cause was undetermined, but wiring found in the debris suggest an electrical issue possibly ignited the blaze.

The home is owned by Richard Metacarpa, and resided in by Felicia Mitchell and her family, three sons and one daughter, ranging from 11 to 19-years-old. A GoFundMe account has been set up requesting support from the community to help the family with basic needs and cost of living. According to the account, the family is currently living with friends and relatives until they are able to find another home. The account narrative states, “We have set a goal for the family to start over and hopefully make a new home purchase. Any amount you can give will be appreciated. Let's all come together and help give them a new start.”

The GoFundMe account can be accessed by visiting www.GoFundMe.com/felicia-mitchell-home-fire-recovery.