Striving for improvement

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Monday, Dec. 11, the Greenville Town Council held their regular scheduled meeting at the Greenville Town Hall at 6 p.m. In attendance were Mayor Calvin Malone, Vice Mayor Brandi Seabrooks, Councilwoman Barbara Dansey and Councilwoman Joi Collins. Also in attendance were Town Attorney John Reid, Judge Josefina Tamayo and Town Manager Edward Dean.

The council gathered together with Attorney John Reid at 5 p.m. to overlook a draft of the town charter. Thoughts and opinions were provided and changes will be voted upon on Monday, Jan. 8, before the next scheduled meeting. At 6 p.m., Mayor Calvin Malone opened the meeting with a time of prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, in which Councilwoman Joi Collins stood but did not participate.

Mike Murphy, of Mott MacDonald of Tallahassee was in attendance to speak on Change Order Number 3. The purpose of Change Order Number 3 was to increase the contract amount by $3,300 which will provide an enhancement of wiring of the older, existing waste and water treatment plant to run off of a new generator that will run the new waste and water treatment plant. In addition to the Change Order Number 3, there was a 60-day time extension for completion due to a delay in delivery of some equipment, including the generator.

Dean spoke on multiple subjects including the submission of two appropriation requests to the Florida Legislature for rebuilding and enhancing pump station number five, in the area of Greenville Elementary School. (GES) “You have my undivided attention,” said Dean, in reference to improving the system in the area of GES. “That's my number one, number two and number three priority. The reason why the elementary school is my major priority is [because] kids are something everyone can rally behind.” One million dollars of grant money will hopefully be used on reconstructing pump station number five and two million dollars of grant money will be used to redesign the entire system. “We're making sure that the system stays active and stays working,” expressed Dean.

Dean also requested 14 million dollars to bring the whole town of Greenville from septic to sewer. “I'd like to do that, ideally, in five years,” said Dean. He informed the council that he plans to work closely with the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida League of Cities, Inc. to help improve the community.

Dean also expressed that he had been in contact and was working closely with multiple ministers in the area to provide hope for adults in the area without a high school or GED diploma. Dean has said that he has also spoken to CareerSource North Florida about providing the means necessary to begin a program offering job-skill classes and bringing a long-term economic development plan to Greenville. “I'm trying to bring hope back into the community,” said Dean. “[If] your minister has heard about what we're trying to do, have them to call me.”

“I'm impressed, of course you know, that's been my plea,” said Mayor Malone.

Christy Roebuck, Center Director for Saint Leo University of Madison, was in attendance to welcome everyone to the grand opening of the new administrative offices of Saint Leo University in Madison. The event will take place on Thursday, Jan. 25 beginning at 2 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Roebuck added that light refreshments will be available and the public is welcome to attend. The new offices are directly across from North Florida Community College on Hwy. 90, next to Winn-Dixie and Ken's BBQ.

Matilda Thomas stood and spoke directly to Dean. “I am concerned about education [and] I'm concerned about Greenville,” said Thomas. “We need help, and I'm glad you're here to help us.” Thomas expressed her concern for the need of “something to do,” for the children who walk the streets with no education and nothing to do in Greenville. “I'm 100 percent with you.”

“There's a job-training program, specifically designed for the youth from age 16 to 24, that I will apply for in the spring,” said Dean. “The kids will get their high school diploma or GED and will be trained in the construction and IT industries. Once they finish the training, I will be able to pay them. At the end, there will be a job-placement program.”

Dr. Barbara Reddick, daughter of Matilda Thomas, then addressed the Council. Reddick is a graduate of John Hopkins University and a Greenville native who attended the meeting to offer her services to the Greenville area. “I'm passionate about Greenville,” said Reddick.

Dr. Reddick runs Holistic Plan of Care, Inc., an outpatient treatment program in Jefferson County, and expressed the idea to the council and town manager to open an office in Greenville to assist in exposing underlying issues behind addiction, abuse, etc., and treat those affected in order to help build a better community.

The Holistic Plan of Care, Inc., team consists of psychiatrists, licensed clinical social workers, registered nurses and certified addiction professionals, among others. With these services, citizens can find services in dealing with domestic violence, substance abuse, grief and loss counseling and more. Dr. Reddick's mother spoke on how impressed she was with Dean's efforts to improve the community. “What I would like to do is bring this program here and provide counseling for the children here,” said Reddick. “and provide what we call treatment. Treatment means that someone is certified to get to the underlying issue, provide a plan to redirect behavior and see a difference. You're looking at the best of the best. I need to do something before [someone's] 'six-feet under.'”

Before Mayor Malone adjourned the meeting, he said, “I'm almost emotional,” referring to his vision for Greenville coming alive. “Thank you.”

The next regular scheduled meeting will be Monday, Jan. 8, at the Greenville Town Hall, located at 154 SW Old Mission Ave., in Greenville.