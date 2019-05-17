“Story Space” workshops scheduled

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

What is a "story place?" Wanda Violet is glad you asked. Violet, who is a local professional storyteller, is providing free workshops to help people who are interested in becoming great storytellers learn ways to improve. The workshops will be held at the Madison Public Library on Monday, June 3. Third through eighth-grade students will meet from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and ninth graders through adults will meet from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Both workshops are free.

The goal of these workshops is to provide a safe, criticism-free place to learn and practice the art of effective storytelling. Each workshop will be tailored to the needs and desires of those who attend. Four types of instruction and guidance will be available. Some people have a lot of stories to tell, but don't know how to go about doing it. This will be the place to learn what is needed to be successful.

Others will learn what the best types of stories are for telling. Another area of interest that will be taught is how to craft a good story for stage presentation. The very mention of stages creates fear for some, so there will be helpful information given for effective delivery and overcoming nervousness while on stage. Violet will also have video examples of great storytelling available and follow-up workshops will be provided if needed.

"I want to help people get comfortable telling their stories and I plan on offering encouragement and advice to help them to do it well," said Violet. Anyone interested in donating to help cover the expenses of the workshops is welcomed to do so.

If you would like more information, contact Violet at (850) 973-8813.