Stormie Lee Johnson, age 21, died July 5, 2019.

A Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, at Lee Memorial Cemetery in Lee, Fla. Visitation was held on Saturday, July 13, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home, Madison Chapel.

He was born on Nov. 4, 1997, in Tallahassee, Fla. He loved to fish, hang out with friends and enjoyed life.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Lori Blackman and Calvin Johnson; grandparents, Diane Walker, Mavis Leutner, Ray Miller, Ralph and Verlin Blackman; brothers and sisters, Carrie Johnson, Breanna Blackman, Kolby Johnson, Calvin Johnson Jr. (Buddy), Robert Blackman Jr., Christina Brooks, David Blackman; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.

He was predeceased by his grandfather, Tonney Walker, and by his grandparents, Elvoye and Janice Williams.

T. J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons, in Madison, is in charge of arrangements.