Stay on the scene… it could save a life

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) recognizes Hit and Run Awareness Month by reminding all motorists to stay at the scene when involved in a crash. The initiative seeks to reduce the number of hit and run crashes in Florida in partnership with the Florida Sheriffs Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association, Florida Department of Transportation and AAA – The Auto Club Group.

The most important thing a driver can do when they are involved in a crash is to stay at the scene and call for help. The public is encouraged to report hit and run crashes by dialing *FHP (*347). For more information on hit and runs and staying at the scene, visit www.flhsmv.gov/stayatthescene.

Please see the department’s website for a full list of active Hit and Run cases. If the public has any information on these open cases, please contact the Florida Highway Patrol immediately.