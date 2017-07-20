STATE: Tax-free weekend

Chris Jones: Green Publishing, Inc.

Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Governor Rick Scott. The tax free period begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6.

During this sales tax holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax including: certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item; clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item; and personal computers and certain computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use selling for $750 or less per item.

The Florida tax-free weekend/week savings does not apply to clothing sold for more than $100 per item; school supplies sold for more than $15 per item; or books (although many are already exempt). Other exceptions and exclusions may apply. These kinds of exemptions are meant to make sure people don't abuse the tax holiday that is really meant to help people. It's meant to help ease the financial burden of going back to school.

Meanwhile, the State of Georgia has stopped having tax-free weekends. However, according to Consumer Advisor Clark Howard, many retailers would actually raise their prices during the advertised tax-free periods, taking advantage of parents who were shopping to save money.