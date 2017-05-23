State: Should police have to wait to buy a handgun?

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, May 5, the Florida House of Representatives unanimously passed House Bill (HB) 673, which will exempt law enforcement officers from waiting the mandatory three-day waiting period when purchasing handguns. The bills are a bipartisan effort, sponsored by Republican Don Hahnfeldt and Democrat Robert Asencio, and aim to recognize the training given to law enforcement officers.

If passed, the bill would establish a 2018 ballot question for voters to change the state constitution. Amendments to the constitution can be made as a result of a statewide vote, and will require a 60 percent approval to pass.

The waiting period is already waived for Florida's 1.7 million concealed carry weapon (CCW) permit holders. However, law enforcement officers, who carry a firearm everyday, are only exempt if they also have a CCW permit.

Ocala Republican Senator Dennis Baxley sponsored the Senate companion to the House bill, Senate Bill (SB) 912. Unfortunately, for those in favor of the constitutional amendment, the SB 912 was indefinitely postponed on Friday, May 5.