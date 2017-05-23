State: Governor holds fate of liquor bill

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Senate Bill (SB) 106 has passed through both the Florida House and Senate, meaning that it is only one step away from becoming law. The bill passed both the Senate and the House, with narrow margins. For example, the House passed the bill by only one vote, with 58 yeas and 57 nays. Governor Rick Scott now has the discretion on whether to sign the bill or veto it. If signed, it would allow grocery stores and licensed retail outlets to sell liquor. Currently, stores such as Publix and Wal-Mart can sell liquor, but it must be separated from the main entrance.

The bill specifies that gas stations would only be permitted to sell liquor if the location has at least 10,000 square feet of retail space. Critics of the bill claim that it would make it easier for children to purchase alcohol and put small privately-owned liquor stores at risk. Thirty other states, including Louisiana, Nevada, and South Dakota, already allow liquor sales alongside beer, wine, and other goods. The bill would require licensed outlets to be located at least 1,000 feet from adjacent schools, but existing businesses would be “grandfathered-in.”

Locally, the potential exists for grocer Winn-Dixie to add liquor to their existing beer and wine product lines. In Madison, this would mean the City Commission would need to revisit the ordinances limiting the number of available liquor licenses.