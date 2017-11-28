State: FDLE releases state crime rates

Story Submitted

Crime continues to fall across the state of Florida, according to the 2017 Semi-Annual Uniform Crime Report (UCR). The report shows Florida’s crime volume dropped two percent or roughly 6,300 fewer reported index crimes compared to the first six months of 2016. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) began tracking crime statistics in 1971.

In 2016, from January to June, the total crime rate in Florida was at 313,113, which included 43,438 violent crimes. The report shows that in the first half of 2017, Florida's crime rate dropped two percent with a total of 306,817 crimes, including 42,938 violent crimes. 2017 has the lowest total crime rate out of the last five years.

“Each and every day, the brave men and women of Florida’s law enforcement community selflessly work to keep our neighborhoods safe and as Florida’s crime rate continues to drop, we’re reminded of their important and life-saving work,” said Governor Rick Scott. “Today, Floridians and visitors are the safest they’ve been in nearly a half-century and we will continue to fully support our law enforcement members as they work to make the Sunshine State the safest place to raise a family.”

“Our declining crime rate is a true testament of our law enforcement community’s commitment to keeping our state safe. I offer my deepest appreciation for the sacrifices that the men and women in blue have made for the well-being of Florida’s families, friends and neighbors,” said Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

The crimes of murder, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary and larceny were down in this report while the crimes of rape and motor vehicle theft increased. Domestic violence fell one percent, with domestic violence murder and aggravated assault down while rape and stalking were up.

“Every day across Florida law enforcement officers at the state, local and federal levels work together to keep Florida citizens safe. Because of our partnerships Florida’s citizens and visitors are the safest they’ve been in more than 46 years,” said FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen.

The Semi-Annual UCR calculates crime volume, the number of index crimes known to law enforcement. The report, including county-by-county breakdowns, can be found on FDLE’s website at www.fdle.state.fl.us/FSAC/UCR-Reports.aspx.

For further information, visit the FDLE's public website at www.fdle.state.fl.us.