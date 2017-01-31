State delegation coming to Madison

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Florida State Senator Bill Montford and State Representative Halsey Beshears will be in Madison on Monday, Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m. for their Annual Legislative Delegation Meeting. The meeting will take place at the Madison County Courthouse Annex, located at 229 SW Pinckney St., Suite 107, in Madison.

All citizens are invited to attend. The purpose of this meeting is to allow the citizens of Madison County the opportunity to meet their State Representatives before the legislative session begins on Tuesday, Mar. 7. Any interested citizens are encouraged to come share their concerns, offer comments, and get to know their elected representatives.