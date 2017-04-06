Stanley E. McClain, age 76, of Madison, Fl., passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, April 3, 2017.

Catholic Mass will be said for him on Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m. at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church of Madison. Following the Catholic Mass will be a celebration of life at 12 p.m. in the social hall, where the family will receive friends and family to share lunch and memories of Stan all afternoon. Please join the McClain family in this service and celebration, to honor a great man.