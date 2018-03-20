St. Mary’s Episcopal Church plans Holy Week services

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church (SMEC) has a full slate of services planned for Holy Week, and you are invited to share the joy of this special time with them. Listed below is the schedule of St. Mary’s activities:

Sunday, March 25 ……………….. Palm Sunday Service, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 27 ……………….. Shepherd’s Hands of the Suwannee Valley (free medical clinic), at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 29 ……………….. Maundy Thursday Communion, at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, March 30 ……………….. Good Friday Service, at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 1 ……………….. Easter Sunday Service, at 10 a.m.