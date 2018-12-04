St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church brings aid to Mexico Beach

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Saturday, Nov. 17, 22 energetic volunteers from St. John's Missionary Baptist Church made the trip to Mexico Beach to help in the continuing cleanup and restoration in the area. The group rolled out of Madison around 6:30 a.m., loaded with tools, tractors, food and other supplies.

Seven homes were serviced by the volunteers, who provided food, water and essential supplies to residents. There was also plenty of helpful yard work done to help get residents moving back towards a normal life. The St. John's crew also set up crock pots full of barbecue to feed volunteers and residents as they worked throughout the day. "It was remarkable to see so many from our church who wanted to be the hands and feet of Jesus," said Pastor Bryant Thigpen. "I was told the damage here would be worse than I could imagine, and it is."

Thigpen was pleased to see that several other teams were visible in the area, including Samaritan's Purse, working to improve the horrible conditions in Mexico Beach. "One home had lost none of its contents but the front yard was full of other people's stuff, including a jacuzzi," said Thigpen.