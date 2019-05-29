SSgt. Gudz awarded Instructor of the Year

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Upon leaving Madison County, it's safe to say that former Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboy baseball and golfer, Adam Gudz, has found a career to stick with. United States Air Force (USAF) Staff Sergeant (SSgt.) Gudz is a new recipient of the Headquarters Air Force Observer, Coach Trainer (OCT) Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) Instructor of 2018 for the USAF, which was awarded on Monday, May 13.

Gudz, a 2007 graduate of MCHS, had plans to work in the forestry field, according to his mother and MCHS teacher, Brigitte Gudz. However, because those jobs required prior, field-related experience, Gudz made the decision to join the USAF.

Upon finishing his associates in arts degree at North Florida Community College in 2010, Gudz enlisted into the USAF in January of 2012. Gudz, the son of Martin Gudz, was sent to basic military training at San Antonio, Texas' Lackland Air Force Base. Gudz,s tech school training took place at Hurlburt Field, Fla., and Spokane, Wa. During the next five years, Gudz served at Ft. Benning, Ga., where he worked as one of the lead JTACs for the Black Lions Task Force.

Now a member of the 548th Combat Training Squadron Blackcats, Gudz has instructed hundreds of USAF airmen and the United States Army joint fire observers during nine green flag east exercises at Joint Readiness Training Center, in Ft. Polk, La., where he is currently stationed. Additionally, Gudz’s efforts helped his squadron prepare nine infantry brigades and their JTACs for multi-theater operations.

Gudz also led live fire training for approximately 3,000 security force assistance brigade Army soldiers and USAF airmen in preparation for the combat advisor role in partner nation-states across the globe.

In receiving this award, SSgt. Gudz will participate in a ceremony at The Pentagon, in Washington, D.C., in August.

Photo Submitted Madison-native Adam Gudz, a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force (USAF), has been named the recipient of the Headquarters Air Force Observer, Coach Trainer Joint Terminal Attack Controller Instructor of 2018 for the USAF. Pictured, from left to right, are: Brigitte Gudz, mother; and Adam Gudz.