Spring turkey season to commence

Savannah Reams:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

It's time to swab your barrels and take aim! Spring turkey season is upon us and those gobblers are strutting. The season will kick off with Youth Turkey Weekend, beginning Saturday, March 9, through Sunday, March 10. This designated time period is only for youth ages 15 and younger. However, all youth must be accompanied by an adult, age 18 or older. Adult supervisors with a hunting license and turkey permit may "call in" the turkey and otherwise participate in the hunt, however, they may not harvest the turkey.

Official spring turkey season begins on Saturday, March 16, and lasts until Sunday, April 21. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), shotguns, rifles, pre-charged pneumatic air guns, pistols, muzzleloaders, crossbows or bows may be used. A valid hunting license and an additional turkey permit are required. Visit myfwc.com for more information on obtaining proper licensure and permits.