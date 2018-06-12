Spots still open for summer youth rally

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison Police Department (MPD) still has openings left for their 2018 Summer Youth Rally. The camp is for boys and girls ages seven through 13 years old and will operate from Monday, June 18, until Friday, June 22, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The camp features a great five days of fun, games and educational activities. Among the activities will be presentations from Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.D.D.) and other great motivational speakers. Among that, there will be exercise and nutrition presentations as well as field trips to Wild Adventures Theme Park and Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park.

Applications can be picked up and turned in at the MPD, located at 310 SW Rutledge St. For further information, call MPD at (850) 973-5077.