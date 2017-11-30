Sports: Staten to play in All-Star game

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Derrick Staten, Jr., the exciting star running back for the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys has recently received an invitation to play in the 63rd Annual Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Game. The game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16, at The Villages. Staten will join teammate Tre Adams in the contest, which features some of the best senior athletes from throughout the state. Previous Cowboys who have played in the game include Ironhead Gallon, Kevin Kegler, Zack Sprenkle, Eric Bright, Tevin Rountree, LaPadre Stevenson and Sherrod Brinson.

Staten, a 5' 8”, 168 lb. running back is an electrifying player anytime he touches the ball. Staten has amassed 2,489 all-purpose yards this season; including 1,254 yards rushing and 613 receiving yards. Staten is also a very dangerous threat when it comes to kick returns. Opposing teams have become so fearful of Staten's return abilities that they have often opted for a short kick out-of-bounds, rather than to risk a big return from Staten. That has frequently resulted in the Cowboys enjoying advantageous field position without Staten even touching the ball. The times opposing teams have kicked to Staten, he has made them pay dearly. Staten has returned three punts for touchdowns and three kick-offs for touchdowns, including two kick-off touchdown returns in one game against Columbia County. “He has worked his tail off for this. I am so proud of him and how far he has come as a young man. He had to mature and grow up once he got to high school and he did that...he has been a pleasure to coach and I am excited about his future,” said MCHS Head Coach Mike Coe.

Staten has yet to decide where he will go to school next year. Staten recently received an offer to play football at Hampton University in Hampton, Va. Staten does plan to study engineering and hopes to continue playing football. Staten is the son of Derrick Staten, Sr. and Melodie Staten.