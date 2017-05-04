Sports: Ironhead Gallon chosen by Arizona Cardinals

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The weekend of April 29-30 is one that Deshawntee “Ironhead” Gallon will not likely forget any time soon. Like many young recent college football players, he was watching the draft boards for the various teams of the National Football League (NFL). Although Gallon was not drafted, he was quickly picked up as an undrafted free agent by the Arizona Cardinals.

There are some who believe it is better to be an undrafted free agent than to be drafted in the late rounds of the NFL draft.

According to Gallon, he will be attending a three-day rookie mini-camp next week in Phoenix, Az. Training camp for the Cardinals will begin in August. Until then, Gallon plans to continue working out here at home in Madison. The goal now is to make enough of an impression on the Cardinals to make the team roster in the fall. That is where Gallon hopes his versatility will be an advantage. In speaking with the Cardinals' staff, Gallon has learned they are interested in his ability to play a combination safety/linebacker position, much like current Cardinal Deone Buchannon. This position is nothing new to Gallon, who saw action playing this position at Georgia Southern University, where he was named to the first team All SunBelt Conference Team.

The New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks also showed interest in Gallon. The British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League also claimed rights to Gallon.

Gallon attributes his success to his faith in God and expressed thanks to family and friends for all the support he has received over the years. He is the son of Shawn and Tamecca Gallon, of Madison. He is a 2012 graduate of Madison County High School and received his degree in general studies from Georgia Southern University in December, 2016.