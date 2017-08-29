Sports: Dave Galbraith Football League starting soon

Rick Patrick

Greene Publishing, Inc.

With the beginning of the school year, football season is again upon us. The Dave Galbraith Football League will be entering its 26th season this year, and it promises to be a great season for the youth of Madison County.

There will be two opportunities to sign up for the league. The first session will take place on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 5:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. at the Madison County Recreation Park, located at 753 SW Anastasia Way (just off US Hwy. 90), in Madison. In order to sign up, a player must be present with a parent or legal guardian. An original birth certificate and proof of insurance must be present. All youngsters must be age 6-12 as of Friday, Sept. 1. The registration fee is $60. For those unable to attend the sign-up session on Aug. 31, there will be another sign-up session on Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Madison County Recreation Park.

Named after long-time football coach and youth supporter, Dave Galbraith, the football league gives youngsters the opportunity to learn the basics of football in a safe and fun atmosphere.

For more information about the league or to find out how you can help with sponsorship, please contact Butch Galbraith at (850) 973-0759.