SPORTS: Cowboys send off to Orlando

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m., the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys will leave for what is hoped to be a history-making trip. The Cowboys will be playing for their third state football title since 2000. Should the Cowboys win, they will be the first team in school history to win a state title with an undefeated record.

Everyone is invited to line the sidewalks of Hwy. 90 at 11 a.m. to show their support of the Cowboys as they leave Madison.

Full coverage of the Cowboys' state game in Orlando can be found in the Madison County Carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 13.