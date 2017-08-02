Special city hearing for new bar/tavern

Rick Patrick, Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Thursday, August 3, at 4:45 p.m. there will be a special public hearing with the City of Madison's Board of Adjustment to consider a request by David Lawton for a special exception to be granted to permit a bar/tavern lounge within a commercial, central business district to be located at 317 SW Pinckney St., in Madison.

Lawton has plans to hold a “Lingerie and Pajama Party” at this location on Saturday, Aug. 12. It is also planned to show the Connor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather boxing match on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The meeting will take place in the City Commission meeting room, located at 321 SW Rutledge St., in Madison.