Sondra Latrelle Moore, 58, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 14, in West Palm Beach, Fl. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 24, at 11 a.m. at Architillery Missionary Baptist Church, located at 7000 N State Road 53, in Cherry Lake.

Family arrangements are being handled by Bell and Clarke Funeral Home, located at 4152 W Blue Heron Blvd., in Riviera Beach, Fl. Floral arrangements may be delivered to the church on Friday, March 23, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.