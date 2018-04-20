Solomon fundraiser planned

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

A fundraiser is planned to help the family of the late Keith "Solo" Solomon who passed away on Monday, April 16. Solomon was a long-time coach with the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys football program. In addition to his work with the high school football program, Solomon also gave much of his time to other youth sports endeavors. He frequently served as an umpire for Babe Ruth baseball games.

The fundraiser will take place at the Madison County Courthouse lawn on Thursday, April 26. Chicken and rice dinners will be sold for $8 per plate. The dinners will consist of chicken and rice, green beans and a roll. All proceeds will go to help the Solomon family with final expenses. Dinners will be served, starting at 11 a.m.

Anyone wishing to volunteer or needing more information is urged to call Steven Williams at (850) 212-3022.