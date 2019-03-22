Soccer league to host kick-off party

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

With Madison Youth Soccer right around the bend, it will soon be time for the 2019 spring soccer kick-off party, open to all players, parents and the entire Madison County community. The event will take place on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Rec Park, located in Madison.

This fun-filled day will begin with an opening prayer and song performed by Shandi Kemp. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., this party is an event no one wants to miss. The City of Madison and Madison County officials will go head to head in a winner-takes-all match. Who will win the bragging rights of being the best team in the county? Teams confirmed include the Madison Fire Department, Cherry Lake Volunteer Fire Department, the City of Madison and the Florida State Forestry Department. At 11:30 a.m., parents will put on their shin guards to play against their kids in a dueling soccer match.

Throughout the day, there will be several raffles. Tickets are $1 each for a chance to win a decal sticker, a water bottle, a t-shirt and the grand prize, a soccer bag filled with a ball, pump, socks, cones and gift cards. One lucky winner will walk away equipped for the game of a lifetime.

Kids will also be able to participate in games for prizes. Whoever has the most goals per minutes, can sustain multiple knee kicks for the longest time and the longest kick will receive a prize.

Live music will accompany the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be a bounce house and concessions available. Fellowship Baptist Church, The Florida Department of Health, Busy Bee and North Florida Career Source will also be on hand during the event. If you're a business owner or a member of an organization and would like to set up a booth during the event, contact Paige Kelly at (850) 545-3605. There is no fee.