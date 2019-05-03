Soccer kicks off Saturday

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

This Saturday, join the Madison County community as you help kick off the Madison Youth Soccer League season with the spring soccer kick-off party. Open to all players, parents and the entire Madison County Community, the event will take place on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the rec park, located along NW Crane Ave., in Madison.

This fun-filled day will begin at 10:30 a.m., with an event no one wants to miss. The City of Madison and Madison County officials will go head to head in a winner-takes-all match. Who will win the bragging rights of being the best team in the county? Teams confirmed include the Madison Fire Department, Cherry Lake Volunteer Fire Department, the City of Madison and the Florida State Forestry Division. At 11:30 a.m., parents will put on their shin guards to play against their kids in a dueling soccer match.

Throughout the day, there will be several raffles. Tickets are $1 each for a chance to win sweet prizes. One lucky winner will walk away equipped for the game of a lifetime. Kids will also be able to participate in games for prizes. Whoever has the most goals per minutes, can sustain multiple knee kicks for the longest time and the longest kick will receive a prize.

Live music will accompany the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be a bounce house and concessions available, as well as many other vendors. For more information, contact Paige Kelly at (850) 545-3605.