Small Business Saturday in Madison

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The weekend after Thanksgiving is one of the most notable weekends in all of the United States. Known as the busiest shopping period of the year, Black Friday is a day that stores open earlier than normal. Cyber Monday holds amazing deals for online shoppers. Saturday is a special day just for small businesses.

Small Business Saturday began on Nov. 27, 2010 as a time for communities nationwide to encourage their citizens to patronize “mom-and-pop” businesses; otherwise known as small businesses. According to Kristen Fusaro-Pizzo, owner of Bath, Body, and Candle Moments, a small business in New York, “Small businesses are usually owned by individuals or families who work tirelessly to get their business up and running.” This is the case at Ace Hardware in Madison.

The McDonald family, out of Perry, has been in Madison for three years running with their Ace Hardware store. “[We’ve] been able to imbed into the community and develop local relationships,” said Tim McDonald, owner of Ace Hardware. Being able to provide local products and offer a large selection of items specifically for the Madison community is important to Ace Hardware of Madison.

The Barfield’s are also a household name in Madison. Brad Barfield owns the Madison Auto and Tractor Parts store. Also known as the Red Barn. “Our main attention is on customer service,” said Barfield.

A study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Ga., discovered that counties with more small business have stronger local economies. For every $100 spent at a local small business, approximately $70 stays with the local economy. A thriving local business means that more taxes will be paid which include local taxes. Tax money paid will go to local police and fire departments as well as the local school district.

Small businesses also affect the overall US economy by offering employment opportunities to people who may not be employable by larger companies. Since 1995, small businesses have been able to provide 64 percent of new jobs.

Small businesses like Ace Hardware and the Red Barn are what keeps small communities going. This Saturday, go out and support your local small business and economy! For more information on Ace Hardware and their services, you may call them at (850) 253-2436. For more information on the Red Barn and their services, you may call them at (850) 973-2296.