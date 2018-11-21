Small Business Saturday in Madison

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The weekend after Thanksgiving is one of the most widely celebrated weekends in all of the United States. Known as the busiest shopping period of the year, Black Friday is a day where stores open earlier than normal. While Cyber Monday holds amazing deals for online shoppers, Saturday is a special day just for small businesses.

Small Business Saturday began on Nov. 27, 2010, as a time for communities nationwide to encourage their citizens to patronize "mom-and-pop" businesses. According to Kristen Fusaro-Pizzo, owner of Bath, Body and Candle Moments, a small business in New York, "Small businesses are usually owned by individuals or families who work tirelessly to get their business up and running."

A study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Ga., discovered that counties with more small businesses have stronger local economies. For every $100 spent at a local small business, approximately $70 stays with the local economy. A thriving local business means that higher taxes will be paid which include local taxes. Tax money paid will go to local police and fire departments as well as the local school district.

Small businesses also affect the overall U.S. economy by offering employment opportunities to people who may not be employable by larger companies. Since 1995, small businesses have been able to provide 64 percent of new jobs.

Small businesses like Southern Grace, the Marketplace, Daisy and Dukes Boutique and many others are what keeps small communities like Madison going. This Saturday, go out and support your local small businesses and economy!