Sleeping driver’s truck overturns; burns

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), on Tuesday, March 7, at approximately 5 p.m., a 1995 Ford F-150, driven by Alejandro Zamora-Albora, of Wauchula, exited Interstate 10, overturned, and caught fire. Zamora-Albora reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to exit the north side of the eastbound lane, one mile east of CR 255. The driver attempted to steer back onto the roadway, over-corrected and lost traction, causing the truck to overturn.

One of the passengers, Aria Fuerte Rafael, of Wauchula, who was riding in the bed of the truck, was thrown from the vehicle when it rolled. The vehicle's gas tank was punctured during the roll. The leaking fuel ignited, engulfing the truck in flames. Passenger Rafael sustained minor scrapes and bruises, but refused medical treatment. A third passenger, Monterrey Ortiz Oliverio, was unharmed. The vehicle burned until the Madison Fire Department arrived and extinguished the flames. Zamora-Albora was cited for failure to use due care by the FHP.