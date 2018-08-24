Six arrested in major drug bust

Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reports that during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 21, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff's Emergency Response Team (S.E.R.T.), with assistance from the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, executed three narcotic search warrants and multiple felony arrest warrants within the city limits of Madison.

The search and arrest warrants are the result of a lengthy investigation conducted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force regarding the possession and sale of illegal narcotics within the community.

The first search warrant was conducted at 554 NE Colin Kelly Hwy., in Madison. Upon entering and securing the residence, the scene was turned over to MCSO investigators. During the search of the residence, investigators located more than fifteen and a half pounds of synthetic marijuana, a Hi-Point handgun, reported stolen in Madison, along with items used to facilitate the sale of illegal narcotics. Quazay Zakee Hill, 36, of Madison, was located inside the residence and was arrested without incident.

A short time later, teams arrived at Madison Heights Apartments complex and simultaneously made entry and secured apartments C2 and C8. Once both apartments were secured, the teams maintained perimeter security while investigators conducted the searches. Christopher Deona Daniels, 28, of Madison, was located inside apartment C2 and arrested on felony narcotic warrants without incident. No additional contraband was located.

Corbin Labaron Davis 30, of Madison; Darius Antiwone Jones, 24, of Madison; Tinarus Da Marcus Irvine, 18; and a juvenile were all located and arrested inside apartment C8 without incident. During the search of apartment C8, investigators located more than 100 grams of marijuana, ecstasy and flakka, along with items used to facilitate the sale of illegal narcotics. Also located inside apartment C8 was a Kel-Tec handgun, reported stolen from Remerton, Ga. and a Springfield XD9 handgun. More arrests are expected.

“I am extremely proud of the investigative efforts of our Drug Task Force,” said MCSO Maj. David Harper. “Through their hard work and dedication to our community we were able to prevent a significant amount of illegal narcotics and three guns from reaching the streets and ultimately ending up in the hands of children.”

Arrested:

Quazay Zakee Hill

Age 36

From Madison, Fl.

Arrest Warrant – Possession with intent to sell controlled substance within 1000 feet of church

Arrest Warrant – Sale of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a church

Possession with intent to sell controlled substance (synthetic marijuana) within 1000 feet of church

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher Deona Daniels

Age 28

From Madison, Fl.

Arrest Warrant – Possession with intent to sell controlled substance within 1000 feet Public Housing (two counts)

Arrest Warrant – Sale of controlled substance within 1000 feet of public housing (two counts)

Corbin Labaron Davis

Age 30

From Madison, Fl.

Arrest Warrant – Possession with intent to sell controlled substance within 1000 feet Public Housing

Arrest Warrant – Sale of controlled substance within 1000 feet of Public Housing

Arrest Warrant – Violation of probation

Possession of firearm by convicted felon

Darius Antiwone Jones

Age 24

From Madison, Fl. 32340

Arrest Warrant – Possession with intent to sell controlled substance within 1000 feet Public Housing

Arrest Warrant – Sale of controlled substance within 1000 feet Public Housing

Possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1000 feet Public Housing

Possession of flakka with intent to sell within 1000 feet of Public Housing

Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy)

Possession of firearm during commission of felony

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Tinarus DaMarcus Irvine

Age 18

Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams

Juvenile

Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams