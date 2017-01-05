Single vehicle wreck results in serious injuries

Cheltsie Holbrook, Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Monday, Jan. 2 at approximately 6:30 a.m., a single vehicle wreck occurred on I-10, which resulted in serious injuries according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.

Mario Raudales, 40 of Metairie, La., was traveling east on I-10 in a 2000 Honda CRV when his left rear tire started experiencing tread separation. At that time, Raudales’ vehicle started traveling southeast across the paved shoulder and onto the south grass shoulder. Once the vehicle hit the grass shoulder, it rotated 180 degrees in a clockwise direction before rolling off the edge of a cement culvert and colliding with a tree. The vehicle came to a final rest at point of impact against the tree facing southwest.

Raudales was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries and was charged with driving while license suspended (unknowingly).

Florida Highway Patrol, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Madison EMS assisted with the scene.