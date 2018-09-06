Sign-ups for new youth football program

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

There will be a new youth football program in place for the Madison community. Registration for the new program will take place on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse. There will be another registration session at the courthouse on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

According to league organizer Michael Mobley, this league is for youngsters seven years old through 12 years of age. There will be three age divisions; seven to eight years old, nine to 10 years old and 11 to 12 years old. The cost is $40 per child and this includes a team jersey. Parents are asked to bring a birth certificate and an insurance card to the registration.

The league will also have cheerleaders. The ages for cheerleading will be five to 12 years old. Registration for cheerleaders will include uniform and pompoms.

Team sponsors and volunteers are still being sought for the league. Anyone wishing to volunteer or needing more information can call Michael Mobley, at (850) 290-6502 or Matt Thompson at (850) 253-5042.