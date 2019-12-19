Siegmeister is out: State Attorney resigns with one year left to go

John Willoughby

reporter2@greenepublishing.com

Third Judicial Circuit of Florida State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister is getting ready to leave his position as State Attorney, according to the State Attorney’s office.

Greene Publishing, Inc. was made aware of multiple allegations regarding Siegmeister’s reasonings for resigning, but has yet to confirm them.

Upon contact with Siegmeister’s office, in Live Oak, Greene Publishing, Inc. was informed that Siegmeister was “retiring,” effective Monday, Dec. 23.

Our headquarters then made multiple attempts to receive word from the Office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis regarding Siegmeister, but representative’s from the Governor’s office have not returned our phone and email requests as of press time.

Siegmeister serves as State Attorney over seven Florida counties: Columbia, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Madison, Suwannee and Taylor counties.

A native of Union County, Fla., Siegmeister was elected into the Office of the State Attorney for the Third Judicial Circuit in 2012. He resigns with one year remaining in his term.

An interim attorney has not been appointed, however, it is expected that the Chief Judge or Florida Governor will appoint one.