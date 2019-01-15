Mrs. Sidney Conner Ashley, age 92, died Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at Madison County Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, in Madison, with interment at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the church.

She moved to Madison in 1956, coming from Live Oak, Fla. She was a school teacher in Madison County and was active at Grace Presbyterian Church where she was a member.

She is survived by one son, Don Ashley (Tamara), of Madison; two daughters: Randi Ashley of Apopka, Fla.; Theo Meadows (Steve), of Opelika, Ala.; four grandchildren: Steven Meadows (Ashley), of Thomasville, Ala.; Conner Meadows (Katie), of Opelika, Ala.; Sara Ashley Ford (Chase), of Madison, Fla.; John Ashley, of Madison, Fla.; and four great-grandsons.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Gordon Ashley.

Donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, of Madison, or Grace Presbyterian Church, of Madison. Beggs Funeral Home handled the arrangements; (850) 973-2258. You may send your condolences to the family by visiting Beggs' website at beggsfuneral.com.