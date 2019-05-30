Shriners Golf Tournament returns June 8

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Next weekend, break out your golf clubs and attire and make your way to the Madison Golf and Country Club to participate in the Madison Shrine Club Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 8.

This four-man superball tournament will feature 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. tee times during the tournament. Awards will be given for the longest putt and longest drive. Additionally, there will be prizes for hole-in-one shots and great payouts for the winners.

If you're interested in sponsoring the tournament, there are hole and tee box sponsorships available for $200 each. Individual sponsorships can be purchased for $50.

Lunch will be provided during the tournament. For more information or to sign up, call Ben Jones at (850) 673-7888 or call the pro shop at (850) 973-6701. The Madison Golf and Country Club is located at 445 SW Country Club Rd., in Madison.