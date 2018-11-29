Sheila Annelle Ragans Bishop, of Lee, Fla., passed away on Nov. 24, 2018, after a valiant and brave battle with cancer. She was born in Madison, Fla., and is the daughter of Waldron Carlyle Ragans and Elizabeth Black Ragans. Annelle was a graduate of Lee School and Madison High School. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in May 1964 from Vanderbilt University's Peabody College in Nashville, Tenn. Annelle's teaching career in early education spanned from 1964-1998, beginning in Escambia County, Fla., next in Memphis, Tenn., then at Parker Mathis Elementary School in Valdosta, Ga., and finally, with the bulk of her tenure in Madison Public Schools, in Madison County, Fla.

She taught kindergarten at Lee Jr. High School and pre-kindergarten at Madison Primary School. She was named Teacher of the Year at Lee Jr. High School in 1986-87; Teacher of the Year at Madison Primary School in 1995; and District Teacher of the Year in 1995. In the latter part of her career, she served Madison County Schools in administration as the Pre-Kindergarten Intervention Coordinator. She loved teaching the "precious little ones" and was delighted in seeing the accomplishments and contributions to the community made by her former students.

Annelle devoted her life to the service of God and focusing on the needs of others above herself. She was a lifetime member of Lee United Methodist Church, where she served as a volunteer pianist for 40 years. She loved music and this was always a part of her life. As her mission work, she volunteered to play the piano, keyboard and organ for local churches of all denominations, when those churches experienced an emergency and needed a pianist to cover for several months.

Annelle was also a visual artist, working mostly in acrylics, painting local landscapes of Madison County.

Annelle was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Misty Alexandria Hardee in 1992; her devoted mother, Elizabeth Black Ragans; father, Waldron Carlyle Ragans; and her brothers: Clifford Black Ragans and Edward Carlyle Ragans (Debbie). She is survived by her devoted husband, Lee Bishop; eldest daughter, Elizabeth Ashley Hardee; son-in-law, Kevin Buck; her grandson and namesake, Harrison Alexander Ragan Buck; niece, Dana Ragans Burchfield (Ron); nephew, Lance Carlyle Ragans (Michelle); grandniece, Ragan Hayse Burchfield and grandnephew, Rydge Jones Burchfield.

A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Macedonia Cemetery, in Lee. T.J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons was in charge of arrangements; (850) 973-2258. You may send your condolences to the family by visiting their website at www.beggsfuneral.com