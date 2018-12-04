Service of Remembrance on Dec. 6

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Emily Dickinson once said that, “Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul – and sings the tunes without the world – and never stops, at all.” Hope is the driving force of remembrance and reflection.

On Thursday, Dec. 6, join Big Bend Hospice of Madison at Fellowship Baptist Church for the 2018 Madison County Service of Remembrance, beginning at 6 p.m. During this time of reflection, guests will have the chance to remember those they have loved and lost in a ceremony that will be followed by light refreshments and conversations. Anyone who has experienced or is experiencing loss, whether or not they have utilized the services of Big Bend Hospice, is invited to attend.

More information can be found by calling Glenn Hodges at (850) 556-2003. Fellowship Baptist Church is located at 1997 NE Colin Kelly Hwy., in Madison.