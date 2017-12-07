Sensory Santa for A.S.K.

Story Submitted

If you are in Madison County or a surrounding county and have a child with a disability and/or sensory-sensitivity, you are invited to bring your child to visit “Sensory Santa.” This event will provide your child with a low-key setting instead of dealing with the hustle and bustle of Santa at the mall or other big events that have a crowd of people. You are personally invited to join the ASK 4-H Club for their annual Sensory Santa event on Thursday, Dec. 14, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Your child will receive one-on-one time with Santa with no loud sounds, bright lights or an audience. Three to four people will be the maximum amount of people allowed in the room with your child.