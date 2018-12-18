Seniors in need of donations

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

As the official beginning of winter draws near, the number of days with cold weather will increase. Seniors in Madison County are in need of a source of warmth during these winter months and the Senior Citizens Council of Madison County is asking for the public's help.

Do you have a heater or a blanket that you just don't use anymore? Maybe you have a couple that have sat in a corner and collected dust over the past few years. You're invited to donate heaters and blankets to the Senior Citizens Council of Madison County to be dispersed among those who need them most.

The Senior Citizens Council is located at 1161 SW Harvey Greene Dr., in Madison. More information can be inquired by calling the center at (850) 973-4241.