Senior Game Day continues

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Monday, April 23, the Lee Public Library will be hosting their bi-monthly Senior Game Day. This allows seniors in the community to gather at the library and enjoy themselves with games and fellowship. Luckily, there was a good turn out for the second game day and Mary Dye, the general manager for Lee Public Library, wants to get the word out.

As you walk in the door and into the room to the left, you will find a table adorned with board games and other great things with which to enjoy yourself. Among the games are checkers, UNO, Yahtzee, cards and the favorite so far, bingo. Earlier in the year, Dye stated that "We want people to be aware that [Lee Public Library does] provide a comfortable surrounding for Seniors to make new acquaintances and renew old friendships."

In addition to Senior Game Day, Lee Public Library also offers up-to-date computers, a book club, and coloring programs. Dye stressed that if there was something not available at the library for Senior Game Day, feel free to bring your own game. Dye's hope is to give the community something to look forward to every other week.

You are invited to come enjoy Senior Game day every first and third Monday, beginning at 2 p.m. There is no charge to have fun. You can call Lee Public Library at (850) 971-5665. The library is located at 7783 US Hwy. 90, in Lee, next to Lee Elementary School.