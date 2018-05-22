Senior Citizens Council to hold health fair

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, May 25, you are invited to attend the community health fair, hosted by the Senior Citizens Council. Beginning at 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., you can have fun, socialize, and learn about fantastic opportunities provided by many healthcare providers, professionals, and care facilities.

While at the health fair, you can interact and learn about opportunities from employees representing Madison Health and Rehabilitation, Big Bend Hospice, Aflac Insurance, Madison County Memorial Hospital, and so much more. Attending the health fair will also be your opportunity to win a door prize.

Lunch will be provided at 11 a.m. For more information about this event, you may call the Senior Citizens Council at (850) 973-4241.